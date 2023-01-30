U.S. stock futures slumped on Monday to kick off a big week that features a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, a jobs report and several key technology-sector earnings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Gautam Adani falls to world’s eighth richest man as short seller report wipes $72 billion off Adani market value - January 30, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures drop 200 points as Fed decision, tech earnings await - January 30, 2023
- : Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will reduce oil and gas consumption while speeding up transition to cleaner fuels, BP says - January 30, 2023