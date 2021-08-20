U.S. stock futures slumped on Friday, amid fears over the delta variant of coronavirus, the imminent tapering of Federal Reserve bond buying and China’s restrictions on its domestic economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures drop on worries over U.S. and China - August 20, 2021
- Kelley Blue Book: 10 service tips to add value and extend the life of your vehicle - August 20, 2021
- NerdWallet: Can I get Medicare to pay for my wheelchair or mobility scooter? - August 20, 2021