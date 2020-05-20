Market Snapshot: Dow futures gain as investors watch for earnings from Target, Lowe’s and Fed minutes

U.S. stock-index futures point to modest gains on Wednesday as investors get set to review quarterly corporate results from retailers Target and Lowes.
