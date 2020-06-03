U.S. stock-index futures point to further gains on Wednesday after the stock market closed at its highest level since early March during Tuesday’s regular session.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures march higher as investors await private-sector jobs report - June 3, 2020
- Election: Biden on verge of clinching Democratic nomination - June 2, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Zoom’s astounding quarter shows it expects to be a force even after workers go back to the office - June 2, 2020