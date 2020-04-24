Market Snapshot: Dow futures pull back as investors await results from Verizon and AmEx

U.S. stock-index futures decline Thursday night, pointing to a likely subdued end to a turbulent week for stocks, which have been marked more by unprecedented action in energy markets rather than wild intraday swings that had become a more common feature of equities at the heart of the coronavirus selloff.
