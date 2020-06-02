Market Snapshot: Dow futures retreat as Trump threatens to use troops to end fresh civil unrest

U.S. stock-index futures were indicating lower trading for stock benchmarks on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he would deploy military personnel across cities facing protests if state governors and local officials prove unable to contain civil unrest erupting across the nation.
