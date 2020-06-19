Market Snapshot: Dow futures rise 200 points as stock market shakes off rise in coronavirus cases to head for weekly gains

U.S. stock-index futures on Friday pointed to gains for the week for benchmark equity indexes amid rising cases of coronavirus in some states, while reports that China may increase the pace of American farm purchases also gave prices a boost.
