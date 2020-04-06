Market Snapshot: Dow futures rise as Trump administration signals that coronavirus outbreak may be stabilizing

Stock-index futures rise sharply Sunday night as investors appear eager to focus on a glimmer of optimism coming out of the White House about the potential for stabilization of the rapid spread of the worst viral outbreak in generations.
