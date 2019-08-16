U.S. stock-index futures point higher Friday, but Wall Street was still on track for weekly losses, as U.S. Treasury yields recovered from multi-year lows and investors continue to track U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures rise over 200 points as bond yields edge up - August 16, 2019
- Bond Report: Treasury yields take breather from week-long slide - August 16, 2019
- Next Avenue: Preretirees aren’t being realistic about expenses in retirement - August 16, 2019