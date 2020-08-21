Market Snapshot: Dow futures slip as stock market fights to end the week higher

U.S. stocks look set to struggle for direction to end a week in which doubts about the economic recovery from COVID-19 has been met with an increase in appetite for technology and e-commerce shares, which are deemed more resilient to the economic damage from the pandemic.
