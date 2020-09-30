Market Snapshot: Dow futures slump over 170 points as investors parse first presidential debate

U.S. stock-index futures on Wednesday head solidly lower, with investors attributing the declines at least partly to a failure of the first presidential debate to provide any substance about policy.
