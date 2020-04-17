Market Snapshot: Dow futures soar 800 points as investors pin hope on Gilead coronavirus treatment and U.S. reopening

Stock-index futures Thursday night trade sharply higher, possibly setting the stage for a powerful rally for markets to end the week if the gains hold through tomorrow, amid progress toward a treatment for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 2 million lives world-wide.
