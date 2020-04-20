Market Snapshot: Dow futures under pressure Sunday night as investors weigh global lockdown easings

U.S. stock-index futures Sunday evening headed firmly lower, in thinly traded weekend action, as investors assessed the staggered plans for the reopening of economies all over the world in the wake of the deadly pandemic derived from the novel strain of coronavirus.
