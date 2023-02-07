U.S. stocks trade higher on Tuesday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the “disinflationary process has begun,” but it has still “a long way to go.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dow down 250 points as stocks erase Powell-inspired bump - February 7, 2023
- : Gold futures end higher, with the U.S. dollar lower in the wake of Powell’s remarks - February 7, 2023
- The Fed: Powell says jobs report shows Fed needs to keep raising rates, but he expects ‘significant’ slowdown in inflation - February 7, 2023