Market Snapshot: Dow holds 400-point gain after housing data surges in May, even as coronavirus cases top 10 million

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Monday on the back of upbeat economic data, a surge in shares of Boeing and hope that nationwide lockdowns still can be avoided as several states battle with surging COVID-19 infections.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
