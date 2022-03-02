U.S. stock indexes trade higher Wednesday morning, with investors awaiting testimony from Fed boss Jerome Powell and watching developments in Eastern Europe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow industrials rise over 300 points ahead of Powell testimony, while oil tops $110 a barrel - March 2, 2022
- Deep Dive: These two energy companies are shoveling cash to investors and their stock prices are cheap - March 2, 2022
- Washington Watch: State of the Union: Biden tells Congress to revive EV, clean-energy incentives tocontrol inflation, save households $500 a year - March 2, 2022