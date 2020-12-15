Market Snapshot: Dow lifted as investors monitor Washington stimulus talks

U.S. stocks creep higher Tuesday, with support tied to ongoing efforts to complete another round of aid spending in Congress as COVID-19 cases surge and the expiration of some benefits looms at the end of the year.
