Market Snapshot: Dow logs longest streak of monthly gains in 22 years as it closes above 24,000

U.S. stocks rally Thursday, with the Dow finishing above 24,000 for the first time in history, as investors grew more optimistic about the prospects for a tax overhaul out of Washington.
