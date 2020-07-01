Market Snapshot: Dow looks to build on best quarter since 1987 amid robust economic data, hopes for vaccine

U.S. stocks rose modestly Wednesday, building on the best quarter in about 20 years, as investors took hope from positive developments in a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine candidate, easing worries around the rising COVID-19 tally which has threatened to stall the U.S. economic recovery.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Match Group adds Ryan Reynolds to board following IAC separation - July 1, 2020
- Retire Better: On a fixed income? Here are some ideas to save money - July 1, 2020
- The Tell: It’s been 100 days since coronavirus sent the stock market to rock bottom. Here’s what comes next after its best rally over that period in 80 years - July 1, 2020