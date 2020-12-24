Market Snapshot: Dow, Nasdaq finish with narrow weekly gain on Christmas Eve trade

U.S. stock gauges finished modestly higher Thursday, the final trading day of the Christmas week, as activity remained subdued due to the holiday.
