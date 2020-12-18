Market Snapshot: Dow off 100 points as Washington lawmakers race toward COVID fiscal aid deal

Stocks take a modest breather Friday, a day after benchmark indexes closed at record highs, with investors focused on talks in Washington over another round of economic relief.
