Market Snapshot: Dow on verge of ending 7-day win streak as stock market faces midday stumble

U.S. stocks rise Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average looking to extend its winning streak to seven days, after Chinese authorities back new measures to support the economy.
