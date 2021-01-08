Market Snapshot: Dow poised to add to record rally as stock-market investors await jobs report

U.S. equity indexes were indicated higher early Friday, with the main benchmarks set to extend a rally to fresh records to start the year, as investors watch for the monthly report on the health the U.S. jobs market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
