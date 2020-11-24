Market Snapshot: Dow poised to make fresh assault on 30,000

U.S. stocks were on track to climb on Tuesday, with the Dow set to make another approach to the 30,000 level, as positive news on progress toward a Biden administration and on a COVID-19 vaccine in a holiday-shortened week supported buying on Wall Street.
