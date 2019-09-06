Market Snapshot: Dow poised to notch 3rd straight gain as Friday’s crucial jobs report looms

U.S. stocks are poised to head higher Friday morning as Wall Street awaits a key reading of the health of the U.S. labor market, which could help guide the near-term policy path for the Federal Reserve.
