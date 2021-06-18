Market Snapshot: Dow poised to skid lower to end Fed week, mark 5th straight drop

U.S. stock futures on Friday were mostly lower, with the Dow and S&P 500 headed for weekly declines, as investors continue to digest the Federal Reserve’s updated outlook for the economic recovery from COVID and inflation.
