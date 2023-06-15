The Dow rose over 400 points Thursday while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite hit fresh 14-month highs as investors digested a raft of U.S. economic data while shrugging off a hawkish Federal Reserve and another interest-rate hike from the European Central Bank.
