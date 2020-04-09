Market Snapshot: Dow rallies 500 points as Powell pledges no limit to Fed aid, amid deepening coronavirus-inspired job losses

U.S. stocks were sharply higher midday Thursday after a report showing another 6.6 million Americans claimed unemployment benefits in the latest week was overshadowed by the Federal Reserve announcing details of a new lending programs to midsize businesses and municipalities.
