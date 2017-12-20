Market Snapshot: Dow ready to power to fresh record as tax plan nears final approval

U.S. stocks look set for an upbeat session on Wednesday, with the Dow average ready to power to fresh records after the Republican tax bill cleared a major hurdle and could be signed into law later in the session.
