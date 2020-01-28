Market Snapshot: Dow rebounds after biggest one-day loss since October

U.S stocks recovered some ground Tuesday, a day after worries about the impact of China’s coronavirus outbreak on global economic growth sparked the biggest one-day selloff since early October.
