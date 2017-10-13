Market Snapshot: Dow retains grip on record levels as Trump decertifies nuclear deal with Iran

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climb, maintaining trading around the highest levels in history on Friday, as President Donald Trump delivered a speech decertifying a nuclear agreement with Iran.
