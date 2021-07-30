Market Snapshot: Dow retreats as stock-market investors point to rise in delta variant, weakness in Amazon results

U.S. stocks on Friday head modestly lower on the last trading day of the month, with technology stocks set to register the sharpest declines after disappointing results from Amazon.com.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Living With Climate Change: Buying a home? Why you should ask whether it’s wired for electric vehicles - July 30, 2021
- : CDC data shows that 74% of people who tested positive for the virus in Massachusetts outbreak were fully vaccinated - July 30, 2021
- Majority of those testing positive in Cape Cod outbreak were vaccinated: CDC - July 30, 2021