U.S. stocks rise in midday trade Thursday as fourth-quarter gross domestic product was stronger than expected, boosting investor confidence that the economy will make a soft landing in 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures mark first fall in 6 sessions after a stronger-than-expected GDP report - January 26, 2023
- The Ratings Game: IBM’s ‘mixed blessing’ of focus on cash flow ‘overshadowed’ revenue gain - January 26, 2023
- Cannabis Watch: FDA says it will not regulate CBD and calls on Congress to act - January 26, 2023