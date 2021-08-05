Market Snapshot: Dow rises 200 points as investors focus on jobs data

U.S. stocks trade slightly higher after data show weekly jobless benefit claims fell slightly, as expected, and investors began positioning for the monthly jobs report on Friday that will help shape views on how long the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program will continue.
