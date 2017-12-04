Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 hit records on tax plan; ‘FAANG’ stocks under pressure

U.S. stocks rally Monday, with major indexes hitting intraday records as investors cheered the weekend passage of the Senate version of a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code. However, the Nasdaq fell, pressured by declines in some large-capitalization internet names.
