Futures for stock benchmarks Monday morning head higher, suggesting a solid open for equities in the first full week of April as U.S. investors get the first chance to provide their most complete reaction to a report on Good Friday that showed that 916,000 jobs were added in March, handily exceeding Wall Street’s average consensus estimates.
- Need to Know: Here’s the $4.5 trillion ‘firepower’ that will drive stocks higher in April, says top strategist - April 5, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow set to rise over 200 points in stock market’s first trading day after Good Friday jobs report - April 5, 2021
- : GameStop stock dives after filing to sell up to 3.5 million shares - April 5, 2021