Market Snapshot: Dow set to rise over 200 points rise as markets ready for transition to Biden from Trump

Stock-market index futures on Tuesday are set to rally, with investors looking ahead to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and fourth-quarter quarterly results set to kick into higher gear, featuring the likes of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group and Netflix. Markets were closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
