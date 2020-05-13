Market Snapshot: Dow sheds 2% as Wall Street digests Fed’s grim outlook for economy

U.S. stock benchmarks are sharply lower Wednesday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the near-term outlook for the economy was highly uncertain, as state and federal officials attempt to restart businesses from a coronavirus-induced lockdown.
