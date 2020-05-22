Market Snapshot: Dow slides 120 points ahead of Memorial Day weekend as investors watch China-U.S. tensions

U.S. stock benchmarks traded lower early Friday as investors looked ahead to a three-day weekend. Equity benchmarks will look to defend their sharp weekly gains amid rising Sino-American tensions and a holiday that could test the bounds of business reopening efforts after coronavirus lockdowns in much of the country.
