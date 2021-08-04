Market Snapshot: Dow slips almost 300 points as investors gets jittery about Fed raising interest rates down the road

Stocks head lower Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida says the economic recovery could prove robust enough to pave the way for higher interest rates in 2023 and fewer bond purchases by year-end.
