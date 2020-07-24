Market Snapshot: Dow slips and tech stocks stumble Friday amid rising China-U.S. tensions and languishing fiscal stimulus

U.S. stocks trade lower Friday, but were off their worst levels, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite looking likely to notch the first back-to-back decline since mid-May as investors turn their attention to a flare-up in Sino-American animosities while Republican Senators leave Washington for the weekend without obvious progress on another fiscal stimulus bill.
