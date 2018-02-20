Market Snapshot: Dow slips back below 25,000 as losses accelerate

U.S. stocks threaten to snap a six-day winning streak Tuesday with the Dow falling under the 25,000 mark as the stock market’s losses accelerated in the afternoon.
