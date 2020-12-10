Market Snapshot: Dow slips, Nasdaq gains as surge in jobless claims reinforces need for financial aid before year end

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Thursday, with a rise in weekly jobless benefit claims and few signs of progress on another fiscal stimulus package in Congress, offset by hopes for an imminent rollout of a coronavirus vaccine to support the economic recovery.
