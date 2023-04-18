Stocks off to a mostly higher start after another round of earnings, though declines by shares of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson weigh on the Dow.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Which electric vehicles made the Biden administration’s updated tax-credit list? - April 18, 2023
- The Moneyist: The cable guy introduced a ‘friend’ to my 90-year-old stepmother who fleeced her. Am I legally responsible if my stepmother ends up destitute? - April 18, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow slips, while stocks move mostly higher as earnings season picks up steam - April 18, 2023