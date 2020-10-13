Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 breaks four-day win streak as J&J and Eli Lilly pause COVID-19 drug trials

U.S. stocks end slightly lower in a choppy Tuesday session as investors saw some U.S. drugmakers face setbacks in vaccine or treatment trials for the COVID-19 disease.
