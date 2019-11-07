Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs even as conflicts emerge in Washington over new deal with China to cancel tariffs in stages

U.S. stocks ended by clinching new records Thursday even after a report of ‘fierce internal’ opposition in Washington has emerged over plans for the U.S. and China to lift each other’s import tariffs in phases
