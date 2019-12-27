U.S. stocks rose Friday, after opening at new intraday records, as investors attempt to close out a holiday-shortened week on a positive note, a day after a report on strong retail sales helped the Nasdaq to finish above 9,000 for the first time.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 rise as stocks extend record-setting rally - December 27, 2019
- BookWatch: Southerners are America’s champion TV watchers and Midwesterners work the most - December 27, 2019
- Regulating Big Tech was mostly talk in 2019 — expect the same in 2020 - December 27, 2019