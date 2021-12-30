U.S. stocks rise Thursday morning, with the S&P 500 and the Dow aiming to extend their march toward fresh records to cap 2021.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Living With Climate Change: This $69 little black dress is made out of carbon emissions collected from steel mills - December 30, 2021
- The Tell: U.S. small-cap stocks will probably lag the S&P 500 next year, says DataTrek. Here’s why. - December 30, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 set intraday records before pulling back as stocks rally into year end - December 30, 2021