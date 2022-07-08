Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 turn positive as stocks bounce off session lows

U.S. stocks turn positive on Friday, reversing an earlier dip inspired by stronger-than-expected June jobs data, and leaving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on track to extend their longest winning streak since March.
