Market Snapshot: Dow stages unprecedented 1,214-point intraday reversal, and all 3 major indexes end higher in tumultuous Monday

U.S. stock benchmarks rally in the final minutes of trading, reversing a sharp selloff, as investors look to the Fed’s policy update on Wednesday.
